WATCH: Man mistakenly uses toilet spray on himself instead of the toilet

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME: Man shares hilarious tale of what he thought toilet spray was for.

In today's session of 'We listen, we don't judge', we hear from a man who clearly did not know the actual use of toilet spray.

Sure, we've all heard or read some comical tales about the smell of the toilet spray 'lingering' after you've done your business or maybe the smells clashing!

Speaking to the hosts of The Morning Shift Show podcast, Brook Ruscoe and Jordan River, the caller explains that he never grew up in a home that used toilet spray.

"Up until 2023, I had no idea how to use toilet spray," the caller begins.

He says everytime he would visit someone's home, he'd use it "the best way" he knew how.

The caller says two years ago, he'd just come out of the toilet and his wife asked him why he smelled funny.

"Thinking the smell had wafted out with me, I told her I definitely made sure to use toilet spray.

His wife then asked how much he'd used, to that he replied, "Not much, just enough to make sure his butt didn't stink.