WATCH: Curro Durbanville's war cry has become an internet sensation
Three days ago, a mom from Curro Durbanville, Tania Page, posted a video of the school’s war cry which has now racked up over 35 million views.
Curro Durbanville’s sporting war cry has racked up over 35 million views in only two days, and has even caught the attention of Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner.
Three days ago, a mom from Curro, Tania Page, posted a video of the school’s war cry to her social media.
The video went viral, racking up over 35 million views and millions of likes across social media platforms.
Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of school war cries go viral, showcasing the incredible school spirit that exists across South Africa, but this one is really making waves, putting Curro Durbanville in the global spotlight.
“I never expected this to go viral,” Page told GoodThingGuys. “As a mom, my first thought was about how powerful social media can be, especially for children. It’s a reminder of how one moment can connect millions across the world.”
The lively and energetic school-themed video rapidly gained attention. Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner featured it on her Instagram story, transforming a simple display of school pride into an international sensation.
“I’m so happy to have played a part in showcasing Curro on a global scale. They do incredible work in education, and it’s amazing to see a school from Cape Town, South Africa, getting this kind of international attention,” Page adds.
“The response has been unbelievable, and seeing people worldwide celebrate this moment with us has been truly special.”
This just goes to show how something as simple as a school war cry can unite people across continents.
