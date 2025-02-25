WATCH: Curro Durbanville's war cry has become an internet sensation

Three days ago, a mom from Curro Durbanville, Tania Page, posted a video of the school’s war cry which has now racked up over 35 million views.

Curro Durbanville’s sporting war cry has racked up over 35 million views in only two days, and has even caught the attention of Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner.

Three days ago, a mom from Curro, Tania Page, posted a video of the school’s war cry to her social media.

The video went viral, racking up over 35 million views and millions of likes across social media platforms.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of school war cries go viral, showcasing the incredible school spirit that exists across South Africa, but this one is really making waves, putting Curro Durbanville in the global spotlight.