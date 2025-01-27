Cape Town Chinese Year 'plays a wonderful symphony of harmonious coexistence between cultures'

The highly anticipated Cape Town Chinese New Year Celebration was grandly unveiled on January 25, 2025 at the Amphitheater V&A waterfront Cape Town.

As an annual cultural feast for the Cape Town Chinese community, this year's Chinese New Year is full of "New Year flavour". The collaboration between Chinese Community of Cape Town and local artists is exciting and diverse. Traditional dances, modern dances, solo singing, choir singing, as well as Sichuan opera face changing and martial arts, especially traditional lion dance that came from Foshan Chancheng brought a soul stirring artistic enjoyment to thousands of audiences.

The Spring Festival is a very important holiday for family reunion and a link between history and the future. It carries the longing of overseas Chinese for their homeland, their concern for their loved ones, and their beautiful expectations for the new year.

Year 2025 is the first Chinese New Year after UNESCO recently acknowledging the Spring Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, global fascination with this tradition has risen substantially.

In Cape Town, Chinese communities and local artists are celebrating the Spring Festival together at the Amphitheater of V&A waterfront for the third consecutive year. The Chinese Spring Festival, which embodies the values of pursuit of peace, harmony of the Chinese nation and the world, is moving towards the world's multicultural stage with its unique charm.