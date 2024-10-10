LOOK: Barbie creates limited edition Diwali doll with designer Anita Dongre

Barbie and Indian designer Anita Dongre have partnered to create the new limited edition Barbie Signature Diwali doll.

In an Instagram post, Barbie and Dongre said: “Barbie and Anita Dongre are proud to unveil the all-new Barbie Signature Diwali doll, ahead of the Hindu Festival of Lights.”

The Barbie Diwali doll wears the Moonlight Bloom set designed by Dongre, a world-class Indian couturier.

The clothing on the doll is a contemporary take on the traditional lehenga, the outfit is paired with a Rajasthan-inspired koti vest which is highlighted with signature Anite Dongre nature-inspired motifs.

Dongre said that designing the Barbie Diwali doll has been a fun and fulfilling experience.

“This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride,” Dongre said.

I’m honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage.“

The Moonlight Bloom lehenga has a choli top, floral koti vest and lehenga skirt with dahlias, jasmine and Indian lotus which represents strength and beauty.

The look of the doll pays homage to Dongre’s heritage, and the time-honoured craftsmanship of the rural women artisans who sustain its traditions.

The Barbie Diwali doll also has gold shoes, bangles and earrings.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be able to represent the fashion-forward modern Indian woman of today on Barbie, an aspirational global fashion icon across the decades,” Dongre said.

Barbie said: “May Barbie and Anita Dongre’s artistry illuminate your festivities now and for years to come.”

The Barbie Signature Diwali doll costs $40 (R702.21).

IOL News