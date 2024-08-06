Elevate HER: Rising above adversity — the inspiring story of Patricia Kaiser

Patricia Kaiser, 49, radiates hope and determination as she dreams of a better future for herself and her children despite facing numerous hardships. Picture: Wendy Dondolo / IOL

In the heart of Cape Town, in the middle of the daily hustle and bustle, lies a story of unwavering resilience and hope.

Patricia Kaiser, a 49-year-old mother of three from Paarl, epitomises the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Patricia's journey has been fraught with challenges. At the tender age of 16, she found herself homeless after being kicked out by her sister following her father’s funeral.

Seeking a better life, she moved to Cape Town, only to encounter more struggles.

“I thought maybe it’s better here, but it’s not,” Patricia recounts.

“I struggle with food, I struggle with clothes, my shoes are broken, and people don’t want to help me.”

Despite the hardships, Patricia's spirit remains unbroken. She dreams of a day when she can provide a stable home for her children, who are currently in an orphanage.

“My aunt who died two years ago took my kids in children home in Robertson with the social workers because I was staying on the street,” she shares.