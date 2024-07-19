‘Truly humbled’: Broadcasting icon ‘Eazy’ Matjila awarded an honorary doctorate

Legendary news anchor Masego Ezekiel ‘Easy’ Matjila was awarded honorary doctorate by the North West University, for promoting and preserving the Setswana language. Picture: Internet

Renowned broadcaster, and former SABC newsreader, Masego Ezekiel “Easy” Matjila, was bestowed with an honorary doctorate and celebrated for his significant contribution to promoting and preserving the Setswana language.

Matjila, who bowed out from the public broadcaster in 2021, was awarded an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU) on July 18, at the Mahikeng campus.

The honorary doctorate was in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting Setswana and other languages through his tenure at the public broadcaster.

Matjila, who was popularly known for anchoring the Setswana news bulletin on SABC 2 at 8pm, and captivating audiences with his fluent delivery, began his career three decades ago as an on-air radio personality for Radio Setswana, which is now known as Motsweding FM.

During that era, he managed the archives of Radio Setswana, the Afrikaans Service, Radio Ndebele, now Ikwekwezi FM, and Radio Swazi, which is now known as Ligwalagwala FM.

His exceptional broadcasting skills and linguistic expertise led to his appointment as a Setswana sports commentator for SABC Topsport (SABC Sports) and as a prime-time news presenter in Sesotho, Sepedi, and Setswana from 1993 until his retirement in 2021.

Matjila also held roles as a bulletin editor and executive producer at the SABC.

Standing on the stage, dressed in a graduation gown and sporting a broad smile, Matjila graciously accepted the honorary doctorate.

"Allow me to express my gratitude and appreciation to the NWU for honouring an individual such as myself while still alive. I consider myself lucky and I am truly humbled,” he said.

As he reflected on his career, Matjila emphasised the importance of preserving the Setswana language.

"I am rooted in our Setswana language, and I hope that our mother tongue does not diminish as a result of new technology. Throughout my career, both on radio and television, I made it my mandate to deliver any presentation in the pure and living Setswana language,” he said.

While at the public broadcaster, Matjila advocated for additional multilingual youth programs on SABC2, highlighting the under-representation of Setswana, Sepedi, and Sesotho-speaking youth.

“It is my wish that our upcoming generation should embrace our language and remember that it is passed down from generation to generation."

Matjila's illustrious broadcasting career garnered him multiple awards, including Best News Writer (SABC, 2008) and Commentator of the Year: AFCON 1996 at the public broadcaster.

He holds qualifications from institutions such as Unisa, Wits, and Regenesys Business School.

As he accepted the honorary doctorate, he encouraged aspiring news anchors and presenters to uphold and elevate the Setswana language with the respect it deserves.

