Bush Radio and UWC unite for Mandela Day to launch the Build on Mandela’s Legacy Campaign

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) and community radio station Bush Radio are partnering this Mandela Day, July 18. The partnership aims to raise funds for the university’s Legacy Fund, ensuring continued growth and empowerment for future generations.

UWC, a beacon of non-racialism and social justice, has formally rejected apartheid ideologies and committed itself to the development of South African communities.

Bush Radio is Africa’s oldest community radio station, emerged from the anti-apartheid struggle as a voice for the voiceless.

Initially distributing programmes via cassette tapes, Bush Radio provided crucial information and inspired change. Many of its passionate volunteers and programmers were UWC students, underscoring the deep-rooted connection between the two institutions.

On Thursday, Mandela Day will be celebrated across the nation and UWC and Bush Radio will collaborate on a 12-hour live donation marathon which will be broadcasted from 6am to 6pm.

The event will feature students, academics, and researchers showcasing the university's pioneering work in strengthening South Africa.

They will also call upon the public and corporations to pledge at least R67 towards the Legacy Fund to grow UWC's infrastructure and prepare for its 100th anniversary in 2060, or sooner if the R1 billion target is reached.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor and Rector, Professor Tyrone Pretorius emphasised UWC’s unique bond with Nelson Mandela.

“We were the first university to confer an honorary doctorate to President Mandela shortly after his release from prison in 1990. Our former Rector, Professor Jakes Gerwel, joined his office as Director General, and many of our academics, like the late Dullah Omar, served in President Mandela’s Government of National Unity.

“We are calling on all in the UWC community to give generously in the name of continuing Mandela’s legacy,” he said.

Programme Integrator at Bush Radio, Adrian Louw expressed his excitement about the partnership with UWC and the opportunity to honour their shared history with Mandela.

“This collaboration highlights the enduring connection between Bush Radio and UWC, both of which have played significant roles in our nation's journey to democracy. Together, we can inspire and empower the next generation, continuing the work that Mandela began,” Louw said.

The UWC Legacy Fund was conceptualised by the Director of Institutional Advancement at the university, Professor Anesh Singh.

“President Mandela always urged us to play it forward. A pledge of R67 is hardly the price of a burger, but it can make a meaningful change. Let’s pay it forward; give a little today to make a big difference tomorrow. We have a common goal to work towards: to leave a legacy for the growth of the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, and Africa at large,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL