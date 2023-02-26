Cape Town e-Prix all about e-mobility, says mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Geordin Hill-Lewis outlining his plan for the city should he win during the local government elections Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the e-Prix was about e-mobility. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg – The inaugural Cape Town e-Prix was not about racing but e-mobility, says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“The purpose behind the event shows it’s more than a race – it’s all about talking about how incredible e-mobility is. The move to green technology and sustainable renewal technologies. This is a huge showcase or highlight of that,” he said.

He said that global event holders were bringing events to Cape Town because they know that the City of Cape Town offers excellent and professional service.

“It is not about money because we cannot match other cities around the world in wealthier places. It is not about sponsorship. It is absolutely about professionalism and excellence.”

Cape Town hosted the e-Prix on Saturday and Hill-Lewis said it was a wonderful weekend for the city.

“We have been involved since the very beginning, the original concept was pitched to us several years ago, probably about three or four years ago. There has been a huge amount of work to get all the logistics, the track works, everything together. It is just wonderful all the work that has gone on behind the scenes.”

He said more global events were coming to Cape Town and it meant more visitors and more jobs for Capetonians.

