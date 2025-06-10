Gift of the Givers responds to Eastern Cape as adverse weather continues
Localised flooding has been reported in Butterworth.
Image: Gift of the Givers
Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, has mobilised its disaster response teams to Butterworth in the Eastern Cape as the weather crisis in the province continues.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said volunteers were activated following a Level 6 weather warning that has wreaked havoc.
“The province has been battered by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and significant snowfall over the past 24 hours, leading to severe flooding and large-scale evacuations. The Amathole District Disaster Management Team, Mnquma Local Municipality, and community leaders have urgently requested assistance as entire communities face devastation,” Sablay said.
Localised flooding in Butterworth and surrounding areas has caused widespread destruction, prompting authorities to open community halls to shelter displaced families.
“Gift of the Givers teams are en route to deliver immediate humanitarian relief, including food, blankets, and other essential supplies. Reports indicate that additional districts across the province are also experiencing critical flooding and have reached out for aid as the situation continues,” Sablay said.
On Tuesday morning, adverse weather conditions resulted in a vehicle accident. Five people died in the crash just outside East London.
The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has urged all motorists to be vigilant when on the roads.
