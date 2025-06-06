Tragic recovery: Body of missing boy found at Mdumbi Beach

The 13-year-old girl taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

The body of a young boy who went missing at Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, June 1, has been recovered. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the body of the seven-year-old boy was located and recovered on Tuesday evening by local fishermen. The child was reported missing on Sunday after he and three other children were caught in rip currents while swimming during the outgoing tide.

Off-duty lifeguards responded promptly, while volunteers from Mdumbi Backpackers, who had been surfing nearby, noticed the group of children in distress and rescued three girls from the surf using their boards. Sadly, indications suggested a fourth child remained missing in the water. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said the boy’s body was found in the vicinity of where he went missing days earlier.