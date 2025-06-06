Prepare for severe weather: Western Cape's weekend warning

Those living in the Western Cape are urged to brace for very cold and wet weather this weekend.

Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from Friday evening into Saturday evening

Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Saturday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay from Sunday into Monday

The City of Cape Town is urging residents throughout the Western Cape to prepare for adverse weather conditions, following the issuance of Yellow Level 2 and Level 1 weather warnings.

Spokesperson for the City’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said all relevant City Departments have been alerted to be on standby for any potential impacts brought by the forecast.

“We urge the public to be vigilant and to act promptly to mitigate any potential impacts on their properties,” Powell said.