Prepare for severe weather: Western Cape's weekend warning
Those living in the Western Cape are urged to brace for very cold and wet weather this weekend.
The City of Cape Town is urging residents throughout the Western Cape to prepare for adverse weather conditions, following the issuance of Yellow Level 2 and Level 1 weather warnings.
The weather warning includes:
- Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Saturday into Sunday
- Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Saturday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay from Sunday into Monday
- Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from Friday evening into Saturday evening
Spokesperson for the City’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said all relevant City Departments have been alerted to be on standby for any potential impacts brought by the forecast.
“We urge the public to be vigilant and to act promptly to mitigate any potential impacts on their properties,” Powell said.
How to prep for a big storm
- Clean gutters: Regularly clear debris from gutters to ensure proper water flow.
- Prune trees: Trim branches and remove any overhanging limbs that could cause blockages during heavy rain.
- Clear waterways: Ensure that there are no obstructions in nearby waterways or drainage systems that could lead to flooding or water damage.
- Maintain drainage systems: Regularly clear drainage channels to prevent blockages.
- Elevate structures: Raise the floor level of homes where possible, so that it sits higher than the surrounding ground.
- Create sandbags: Prepare sandbags to use as temporary barriers against flooding.
- Dig trenches: Construct trenches around your home to direct water away from the structure.
- Waterproof structures: Ensure roofs are watertight, gutters are clear, and dead branches or debris is removed to reduce potential rainfall damage.
- Report issues: Immediately report blocked drains, drainage intakes, potholes, and instances of illegal dumping, as these can exacerbate flooding conditions.
- Be aware of flying debris like tree branches and other loose objects
- Stay informed and follow official updates from the South African Weather Service or Disaster Risk Management officials.
Disaster donation drive
The City of Cape Town has also set up disaster donation drop off points to assist with helping affected families.
"Seven fire stations have been designated as drop off points: Constantia, Goodwood, Hout Bay, Lakeside, Roeland Street, Strand and Wynberg.
"The fire stations are open 24/7 and are always manned by someone in the watch room," the City said.
Anyone wishing to assist can donate clothing for all ages, non-perishable food items like rice, maize meal, tinned fish, tinned beans and baby formula, as well as personal hygiene items.
