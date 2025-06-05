FOUR PAWS calls for an urgent ban on live animal exports by sea in South Africa

Global animal organisation, FOUR PAWS has called on South Africa to ban live animal exports by sea.

The organisation said despite indisputable evidence of extreme cruelty, global momentum to end this trade, and mounting public opposition, the government has shown no intention to act accordingly.

Director of FOUR PAWS South Africa, Fiona Miles, said this practice is not only outdated and inhumane but it is also economically flawed and a threat to public and animal health. She said the time has come for South Africa to take a stand.

“Animals are suffering. The public is watching. The world is changing. We urge our government to show the leadership and compassion our laws and values demand,” Miles said.