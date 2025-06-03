Aurora Australis could light up South African skies this week – here's how to see it

This rare opportunity to see the Aurora Australis, driven by an intense geomagnetic storm, could light up the skies from Cape Town to Limpopo.

South Africans may soon witness a celestial spectacle usually reserved for the icy reaches of Antarctica — the Aurora Australis.

For most of us, the chance to see the Southern Lights from our own backyards is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Due to an unusually intense geomagnetic storm, the Aurora Australis might be visible across various regions in South Africa — from coastal cities like Cape Town and Durban to inland areas as far as Limpopo, depending on cloud cover and atmospheric conditions.

Typically, the Southern Lights are only seen from remote southern locations such as Antarctica, the southern tip of Chile, or Tasmania. However, a rare burst of solar activity is now pushing this phenomenon much further north than usual.