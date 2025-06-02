Urgent search for seven-year-old boy missing at Mdumbi Beach in Eastern Cape

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed that the search for a seven-year-old boy remains ongoing along Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape. The child was reported missing on Sunday after he and three other children were caught in rip currents while swimming during the outgoing tide.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police K9 Search and Rescue, Police Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), local police, volunteers from Mdumbi Backpackers (local surfers) and NSRI Mdumbi/Nyandeni municipal lifeguards were actively involved in the search.

On Sunday, 1 June, at 12:48pm, NSRI Mdumbi/Nyandeni municipal lifeguards were alerted to reports of a drowning in progress. Off-duty lifeguards responded promptly, while volunteers from Mdumbi Backpackers, who had been surfing nearby, noticed the group of children in distress and rescued three girls from the surf using their boards. Sadly, indications suggested a fourth child remained missing in the water.