Urgent search for seven-year-old boy missing at Mdumbi Beach in Eastern Cape
The search for the boy continues.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed that the search for a seven-year-old boy remains ongoing along Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape. The child was reported missing on Sunday after he and three other children were caught in rip currents while swimming during the outgoing tide.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police K9 Search and Rescue, Police Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), local police, volunteers from Mdumbi Backpackers (local surfers) and NSRI Mdumbi/Nyandeni municipal lifeguards were actively involved in the search.
On Sunday, 1 June, at 12:48pm, NSRI Mdumbi/Nyandeni municipal lifeguards were alerted to reports of a drowning in progress. Off-duty lifeguards responded promptly, while volunteers from Mdumbi Backpackers, who had been surfing nearby, noticed the group of children in distress and rescued three girls from the surf using their boards. Sadly, indications suggested a fourth child remained missing in the water.
Lifeguards conducted free-dive search operations while sea and shoreline searches continued.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) and police K9 Search and Rescue teams were activated and attended the scene. Despite extensive efforts, no sign of the missing child has yet been found.
A 13-year-old girl, who had been among those rescued, was treated on the beach for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition by a family member. Tragically, she died on Monday.
Authorities, supported by Mdumbi Backpackers volunteers and NSRI/Nyandeni lifeguards, have committed to continuing search operations until the boy is found.
