Stay safe this winter: Essential tips from Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

The City of Cape Town's firefighters are on high alert.

Peak incident times : On average, 60% of fires occur between 6pm and 6am, while 33% of motor vehicle responses happen between 6pm and 12am.

Motor vehicle accidents: Conversely, responses to motor vehicle accidents have increased from 1,883 in 2022 to 2,147 in 2023.

Structural fires: There has been a decline in the number of structural fires, dropping from 2,129 in 2022 to 1,748 in 2023.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is transitioning its focus from summer to winter safety measures. A review of the last three winters reveals significant trends: an increase in responses to motor vehicle accidents, a decrease in structural fires, and a notable rise in incidents occurring between 6pm and 6am.

"The downturn in structural fires is a positive step, but it means little to families affected by these incidents. Our statistics show that July tends to have the highest number of structural fires, coinciding with colder temperatures and increased use of heaters and appliances. This serves as a critical reminder about fire risks and the need for vigilance," said Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Essential Fire Safety Tips

To help reduce the risk of fires this winter, consider the following safety measures:

Keep matches and lighters out of reach: Ensure that these items are stored safely away from children.

Use candle holders: Cut candles in half to prevent them from falling over, and always use a proper candle holder.

Avoid smoking in bed: This simple precaution can prevent many fire-related accidents.

Invest in fire extinguishers: If possible, keep a fire extinguisher in your home, maintain it annually, and learn how to use it effectively.

Have a bucket of sand ready: If you don’t have an extinguisher, a bucket of sand can help contain small fires, especially those involving oil.

Prepare a garden hose: Keep a garden hose rolled up and ready in case of fire.

Plan multiple exits: Ensure your home has more than one exit point.

Create an escape plan: Develop a family emergency plan that everyone knows and can follow.

Remember to save the City's emergency number: 021 480 7700.

[email protected]

IOL