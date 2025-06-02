Final report on George building collapse handed to minister

The building, which was still under construction when it collapsed on May 6, 2024, resulted in the death of 34 people and serious injury to many others.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has confirmed he has received the final report from the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), via its body the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), on the George building collapse.

On 6 May 2024, a five-storey building collapsed in George, in the Western Cape, claiming the lives of 34 people and leaving 28 others injured.

Macpherson said the report marked a critical step in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s commitment to uncover the truth behind what he described as a preventable disaster and to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“As the Department, we will now carefully study the report to develop a pathway forward to ensure that a tragedy such as the George building collapse never happens again. As I have previously committed, after studying the report, I will personally return to George to present the findings of this report to the families affected by this tragedy. They deserve to hear directly from us, not through the media, about what went wrong and how we intend to rectify it,” Macpherson said.