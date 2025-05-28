LOOK: Seal Ya Later, Cape Town! Southern elephant seal safely back at sea after Gordon's Bay 'stroll'

The Southern elephant seal that caused a bit of fun drama in Gordon's Bay this week. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media

A Southern elephant seal's unexpected journey through the streets of Gordon’s Bay ended with a successful rescue operation. The seal's short visit caused quite the rukus on the streets of Cape Town with locals rushing to get a view of the giant animal.

Emergency Rescue Operations The Cape of Good Hope SPCA confirmed that a coordinated rescue effort was launched immediately after the seal was spotted near Sir Lowry’s Pass Road around 6am. A team of wildlife and emergency services worked together to ensure the safe return of the seal to its ocean home. Local Reaction Residents were astonished as they witnessed the large seal moving clumsily along the roads, even pausing at one point to rest on a parked vehicle. Many locals captured videos and photographs of the comical scene unfolding in their neighbourhood.

Coordinated Efforts By 8am, the SPCA had secured the area with assistance from various organisations, including the City of Cape Town’s Marine Unit, SANParks, Two Oceans Aquarium, Shark Spotters, Traffic Services, SAPS, and Gordon’s Bay Security and Medical Services. This collaboration highlighted the community's dedication to animal welfare. Successful Relocation Thanks to the strategic planning and teamwork involved, the elephant seal was successfully sedated and transported back to its natural habitat. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham expressed gratitude for the community's concern for the seal's welfare, stating, "Animal rescue truly takes a village."