Johannesburg High Court orders Daybreak Foods to address animal welfare issues

The Johannesburg High Court has issued a final order against state-owned poultry producer Daybreak Foods, following legal action by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) over allegations of animal cruelty.

The ruling, handed down on Friday, compels the poultry producer to implement a series of measures aimed at addressing animal welfare concerns at its Limpopo facilities.

IOL previously reported that urgent inspections conducted by the NSPCA at Daybreak Farms revealed severely neglected poultry, leading to the culling of thousands of birds.