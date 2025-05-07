Thousands of chickens culled as Daybreak Farms faces abandonment crisis

Over 100 NSPCA staff and volunteers were called in to assisst. Image: NSPCA

Urgent inspections by the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) at Daybreak Farms have revealed severely neglected poultry and resulted in the culling of thousands of birds. Despite direct engagement with the state-owned poultry producer and issuing an official warning over the denial of feed and the suffering of vulnerable animals, Daybreak has failed to take action, the NSPCA said. On Wednesday, April 30, the NSPCA was alerted to the dire situation of 200,000 birds at a Daybreak contract grower who were without feed for days, resulting in mass cannibalism. “The birds were over 28 days old but weighed under 700 grams. Daybreak Foods was contacted, and through urgent intervention, the NSPCA was granted consent to cull. "A poultry veterinarian also assessed the birds and confirmed they could not be salvaged. This resulted in approximately 200,000 birds being culled over two days,” the organisation said.

GRAPHIC IMAGE

Thousands of chickens had to be culled. Image: NSPCA

On May 1, Daybreak Foods corresponded with the NSPCA and revealed they were no longer able to supply feed and authorised the organisation to dispose of the chickens. “Effectively abandoning the birds to starvation, Daybreak cited financial collapse as its reason for ceasing operations. Faced with an animal welfare catastrophe, the NSPCA and Gauteng SPCAs had no choice but to intervene.” “Daybreak’s original plan, which was to transport the birds to its abattoir in a last-ditch attempt to salvage their feet, was rejected by Veterinary Public Health officials. The emaciated birds were too small for the slaughter equipment, particularly the leg shackles and stunning bath, raising serious risks of inadequate stunning and inhumane slaughter,” the NSPCA said.

Over 100 NSPCA staff and volunteers were called in to assist. “In the days following, more farms were uncovered with shocking cruelty and starvation. The mass culling began on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and continued until May 5, 2025. Since 01 May 2025, the NSPCA has rescued and placed over 500,000 birds on rearing farms. With the assistance of a producer, these birds received suitable feed after being denied food for several days,” it said. “Unfortunately, over 350,000 birds from various farms could not be salvaged and had to be humanely culled. The mortalities on each farm were a shocking indication of how long these birds were denied feed. At various sites, staff had not been paid, and the stench was unbearable, with thousands of mortalities unremoved from houses,” the NSPCA said. The organisation said it was a harrowing scene with skeletal chickens huddled together, feeding lines stripped bare, some birds reportedly without food for more than seven days.