Fire and Rescue Services confirm Table Mountain blaze is still not contained

The wildfire has rapidly spread since Friday.
Image: Arman Hough/Independent Newspapers
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed that the Table Mountain fire has not been contained yet.
The fire, which broke out on Friday, April 25, is still being monitored by firefighters.
The City’s spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, said the fire has not been contained yet, however, he has raised concerns that two fire lines are creeping towards Chapman’s Peak.
“Crews from the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, TMNP, NCC, and VWS remain on the scene to continue active firefighting and watch for potential flare-ups.
This is a reminder to the public to please steer clear of the parts of the South Peninsula that have been affected by this fire, for their own safety and to give firefighters space to do their jobs,” Carelse said.
He also wanted to convey sincere appreciation to all individuals, businesses, and organisations that have made donations of food and drinks to the frontline workers.
Carelse said donations have closed at the moment as they have enough to sustain the teams.
The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said a number of road closures remain in place in the South Peninsula as a result of the fire.
The road closures include:
“Please avoid non-essential travel in these areas, as surrounding routes will likely be impacted by the traffic being diverted away from the closed routes,” Bezuidenhout said.
IOL
Related Topics: