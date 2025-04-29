Fire and Rescue Services confirm Table Mountain blaze is still not contained

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed that the Table Mountain fire has not been contained yet.

The fire, which broke out on Friday, April 25, is still being monitored by firefighters.

The City’s spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, said the fire has not been contained yet, however, he has raised concerns that two fire lines are creeping towards Chapman’s Peak.

“Crews from the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, TMNP, NCC, and VWS remain on the scene to continue active firefighting and watch for potential flare-ups.