Approximately 250 firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to contain the wildfire burning in the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Firefighting efforts continue to extinguish the fire ripping through the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). All available firefighting resources were mobilised after three separate fires started on Friday afternoon and early evening in the Lower and Upper Tokai areas of TMNP. Two of the fires were successfully contained overnight, but the third fire remains active.

Approximately 250 firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to contain the wildfire burning in the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Attempts to put out the fire continued throughout the weekend and into Monday. City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the situation is still fluid and four choppers are water bombing the area. Carelse said more than 100 city firefighters are on scene, assisted by TMNP, NCC Wildfires and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

“An Incident Management Team Type 3 has been activated and will work on a 12-hour rotation. This provides greater oversight in managing the incident,” Carelse said. “Currently, the Tokai area is of concern as thick and dry vegetation is aiding the spread of the fire.” Carelse said the fire is not contained; therefore, he urges the public to stay away from the affected areas.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and road closures remain in place,” Carelse said. He added that donations of water, energy drinks and bars, and non-perishable items may be dropped off at Lakeside Fire Station.

Approximately 250 firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to contain the wildfire burning in the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park. Image: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers

Meanwhile, approximately 250 firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to contain the wildfire that is currently burning in the central and south sections of TMNP. Although the winds were calm during the early evening, they picked up around midnight, requiring intense firefighting activity to manage flare-ups. SANParks communications head and spokesperson JP Louw said fresh crews were deployed on Monday morning to relieve those on the ground, and four helicopters were on standby to resume water-bombing operations as soon as the low mist and lingering smoke lifted. Cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds were expected to aid firefighting efforts on Monday.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the wildfire burning in the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

“The fire remains uncontained and is now threatening areas close to Boyes Drive above St James and Kalk Bay. The right flank of the fire stretches between Ou Kaapse Weg and Steenberg Peak. Firefighters are continuing to focus on preventing the fire from reaching nearby communities, including Tokai, Zwaanswyk, Noordhoek, and Clovelly,” Louw said. “So far, no structural damage has been reported, though around 3 000 hectares of vegetation have been affected.” Louw said all available resources from the TMNP Fire Management Team, NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management, Enviro Wildfire Services, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services are actively involved in the firefighting operation.

The wildfire burned in the central and south sections of Table Mountain National Park throughout the night. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers