Firefighters from the City of Cape Town remain on-site at the fire on Table Mountain.

The wildfires started on Friday in Tokai.

By Monday morning, Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Fire and Rescue, said there had been no flare-ups overnight.

“Choppers will be airborne after an assessment. One female firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. As of last night, the fire was creeping down Boyes Drive, Kalk Bay, and Fish Hoek's side, while on the Ou Kaapse Weg side, it moved towards Noordhoek.