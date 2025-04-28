Approximately 2 600 hectares of vegetation has been affected by the Tokai Fire. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Although the wildfire affecting parts of the Table Mountain National Park remains uncontained, fire crews have been working all day to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring communities. In an update at 5.30pm, SANParks communications head and spokesperson JP Louw said the wildfire affecting the Tokai and Silvermine sections of Table Mountain National Park remains uncontained. “Fire crews from various agencies, including aerial support, have been actively working throughout the day to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby communities, including Tokai, Zwaanswyk, Noordhoek, and Cloverly,” Louw said.

“While fire conditions in the Zwaanswyk, Ou Kaapse Weg, Silvermine, and Noordhoek areas are reported to be under control, crews are continuously monitoring for flare-ups.” Louw said that on Monday morning, four helicopters began water bombing operations to help ground crews in their efforts. “Fortunately, there has been no structural damage reported, although approximately 2 600 hectares of vegetation has been impacted by the fire,” Louw said.

Approximately 2 600 hectares of vegetation has been affected by the Tokai Fire. Image: Table Mountain National Park

Regarding road closures, Louw said Ou Kaapse Weg is now open to the public; however, they kindly ask everyone not to stop and hike into the burnt areas. Some spots are still hot, and people have already attempted to access closed sections of the park. Additionally, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and other welfare organisations are already on site, monitoring the animals that have been impacted by the fire. Louw said Tokai and Silvermine, both east and west hiking trails, will remain closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

Parkscape, a voluntary NPO, said that as the third day of the Tokai Fire draws to a close, the fire is still burning on the slopes of the Constantiaberg and to the south of Muizenberg Peak. The fire is also burning down the north-facing gully of the same peak. There were flare-ups in Noordhoek on Monday. Clovelly and the areas above Boyes Drive have been affected.