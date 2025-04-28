The Animal Welfare of SA has its crews on the ground to assist animals in distress.
Image: Animal Welfare
The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa said it has been inundated with emergency calls as its teams also tirelessly work on the ground to assist animals affected by the Table Mountain fires.
It said the heightened calls for assistance come as many other organisations have closed for the public holidays.
“Our team has been dispatched this morning to continue offering assistance to any animals in need. Thank you to the brave firefighters who worked tirelessly through the night
Our hearts go out to every individual who had to evacuate their homes last night. We have a few animals in our care this morning whose families needed a helping hand to keep them safe,” Animal Welfare said on Monday.
They have also thanked members of the public for donating to their efforts.
However, donations are still needed for:
Donations can be dropped off at the
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said the situation is still fluid and four helicopters are water bombing the area.
“More than 100 City Firefighters are on scene, being assisted by TMNP, NCC and VWS.
An Incident Management Team Type 3 has been activated and will work on a 12-hour rotation. This provides greater oversight in managing the incident. Currently, the Tokai area is of concern as thick and dry vegetation is aiding the spread of the fire,” Carelse said.
He further urged members of the public to steer clear of the affected areas.
“This fire is not contained, and we urge the public to stay away from the areas in question.
We are closely monitoring the situation, and road closures remain in place. Donations in the form of water, energy drinks, and bars, as well as non-perishable items, may be dropped off at Lakeside Fire Station,” Carelse said.
