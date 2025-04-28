The Animal Welfare of SA has its crews on the ground to assist animals in distress.

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa said it has been inundated with emergency calls as its teams also tirelessly work on the ground to assist animals affected by the Table Mountain fires.

It said the heightened calls for assistance come as many other organisations have closed for the public holidays.

“Our team has been dispatched this morning to continue offering assistance to any animals in need. Thank you to the brave firefighters who worked tirelessly through the night

Our hearts go out to every individual who had to evacuate their homes last night. We have a few animals in our care this morning whose families needed a helping hand to keep them safe,” Animal Welfare said on Monday.