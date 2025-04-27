Thick smoke rises over Tokai and Silvermine as firefighters and helicopters battle fast-moving wildfires in Table Mountain National Park.

Firefighters are battling to contain multiple wildfires in the Table Mountain National Park after three separate blazes erupted in the Lower and Upper Tokai areas on Friday afternoon and evening.

While two of the fires were successfully contained overnight, authorities confirmed on Sunday that the third fire remains active and dangerous, now burning toward Elephants Eye and the Gym Thickets.

"Fire crews are working to prevent the blaze from spreading into the trees in that area," SANParks said.

The situation worsened early on Sunday morning as shifting wind direction and increased wind speeds caused the fire to flare up again, now advancing rapidly toward Silvermine Dam.

"The fire currently burning in the Silvermine area of Table Mountain National Park has intensified," the update confirmed.