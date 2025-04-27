Thick smoke rises over Tokai and Silvermine as firefighters and helicopters battle fast-moving wildfires in Table Mountain National Park.
Image: Facebook/NASParks
Firefighters are battling to contain multiple wildfires in the Table Mountain National Park after three separate blazes erupted in the Lower and Upper Tokai areas on Friday afternoon and evening.
While two of the fires were successfully contained overnight, authorities confirmed on Sunday that the third fire remains active and dangerous, now burning toward Elephants Eye and the Gym Thickets.
"Fire crews are working to prevent the blaze from spreading into the trees in that area," SANParks said.
The situation worsened early on Sunday morning as shifting wind direction and increased wind speeds caused the fire to flare up again, now advancing rapidly toward Silvermine Dam.
"The fire currently burning in the Silvermine area of Table Mountain National Park has intensified," the update confirmed.
A massive ground and aerial firefighting effort is underway, involving SANParks firefighters, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), NCC Wildfires, Enviro Wildfire Services, Provincial Disaster Management, and more.
Helicopters were launched at first light to support ground teams.
All trails in Tokai, including the popular Elephants Eye footpath, are closed to the public.
"Hikers are specifically advised to avoid access from Silvermine above the fire zone for their safety," SANParks warned.
Authorities have urged immediate evacuation for anyone in the Silvermine West (Gate 1) and Silvermine East (Gate 2) areas. Meanwhile, Ou Kaapse Weg has been closed in both directions between Steenberg and Sun Valley due to thick smoke and poor visibility.
Preliminary investigations suggest the fires may have been started deliberately.
Further updates will be provided as firefighting efforts continue.
IOL News
Related Topics: