Operation Dudula, PROFSA join forces to demand inquiry into spaza shop deaths

Zandile Dabula President Zandile Dabula and members of the Operation Dudula, the MK Party and other formations, led a new programme aimed at returning local spaza shops back in the hands of South Africans with the Opening of some of the spaza shops that had been closed following the death of six children after eating poisonous food items last month. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The tragic deaths of more than 24 children due to the consumption of snacks sourced from local spaza shops have ignited a fierce call for accountability in South Africa.

The Operation Dudula Movement, a community advocacy group, has partnered with the Professional Unity of South Africa (PROFSA) in a bid to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration responsible, triggering national outrage over the shocking incident.

Some of the children who died in October last year include siblings Owami and Hope Xaba, Lwethu Sikonde, Lesedi Mulaudzi, Njabulo Msimango, Zinhle Masilela, Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege, Karabo Rampou, Katlego Oliphant, Anothando Kwindla and Munei Mulaudzi.

In November, following the death of yet another child, Siyabonga Mnisi, the movement vowed to take legal action against the government.

According to PROFSA CEO, Mashudu Chibase that matter is with the Constitutional Court and the organisation will continue to push for the matter to be given the attention it deserves.

“We have filed our papers with the Constitutional Court and await government response on this matter. It can’t be fair that when a black life is lost nothing is done. We saw young children in different townships dying. At this stage, we do not know what is happening with the case. We want the President to exercise his powers to do what the constitution allows him to do, which is to establish a commission of inquiry into the deaths of the children...The families of the children and the public at large deserve to know what happened,” said Chibase.

During a joint press briefing between the two parties, Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula added her call to a commission of inquiry on the death of the children following a spate of incidents across the country.

"In the form of petitions and court cases, we will hold the government accountable for the injustices perpetrated against our people. This is why we have partnered with PROFSA in order to make it simple for us to pursue these legal matters against the government and other institutions as we previously struggled to pursue legal action due to financial constraints.

“It took the government no time to establish a commission of inquiry on the Usindiso building fire, yet when it comes to the death of children, the government has done nothing. All they have told us is that the children died because of organophosphate or terbufos and no one has been held accountable for this, “ Dabula said.

On the registration of spaza shops following the deadline of February 28, Dabula revealed that the movement was prevented from being part of the process to ensure transparency.

“We were prevented from being part of the registration process. We are on the ground every day and we are told that there are 15 000 spaza shops in the province, when Soweto has more than that number of spaza shops. Some spaza shops that have been approved are not compliant, yet they are operational,” she added.

[email protected]