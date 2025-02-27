OceanX reveals deep-sea mysteries off Africa's coastlines

OceanX and OceanQuest is in Cape Town to reveal new deep-sea research recently discovered off the African coastline. Image: Juanita Aitkenhead

As the pioneering "Around Africa Expedition" arrived in Cape Town, OceanX and OceanQuest unveiled a series of remarkable discoveries and groundbreaking achievements from the exploration of Africa’s oceans. Since its launch in January, the expedition has mapped uncharted ecosystems and gathered critical biodiversity data across Africa’s waters. Among its most significant breakthroughs is the first-ever exploration of a previously known but unexplored seamount south of Walter’s Shoal along the Madagascar Ridge.

In a historic first, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) conducted a visual survey, revealing a breathtaking deep-sea ecosystem, home to corals, sponges and deep-sea species never before observed in this area. Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of OceanX, reflected on the expedition’s progress, “Arriving in Cape Town marks an exciting milestone for the 'Around Africa Expedition’. This city, with its deep maritime heritage and dedication to ocean science, provides the perfect backdrop to present our discoveries and collaborate with Africa’s brightest marine scientists. “Our mission goes beyond exploration. We aim to inspire the next generation of ocean leaders, develop meaningful partnerships, and contribute valuable data that supports marine conservation worldwide.” New scientific discoveries The journey to Cape Town was marked by extensive scientific work, beginning with hydroacoustic mapping in Madagascar’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The team started by using sonar technology to create detailed images of the ocean floor, providing invaluable data on underwater landscapes.

The first full dive expedition at Walter’s Shoal uncovered fascinating geological formations and an abundance of marine biodiversity. “Exploring the depths of Walter’s Shoal has been an extraordinary experience,” said Lara Atkinson, a South African marine scientist aboard OceanXplorer. “Descending 500 metres into the deep and seeing the seafloor unfold before my eyes was surreal—like exploring an underwater fynbos landscape of the Western Cape. Watching a large octopus ‘play catch’ with the submersible’s lasers was a fascinating display of intelligence.” “Equally rewarding was welcoming early-career researchers from six African countries aboard the OceanXplorer, many of whom had never ventured beyond coastal waters. Seeing them engage with deep-sea science first hand has been incredibly fulfilling, as they return to their home countries not just as scientists, but as ambassadors for ocean exploration and conservation.” Ocean exploration and protection Beyond its scientific objectives, the "Around Africa Expedition" is committed to building research capacity and promoting knowledge exchange across the continent. OceanX and OceanQuest are working with key local institutions, including the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the National Research Foundation – South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, and the University of Cape Town, to advance ocean research and conservation efforts. African scientists have played an integral role in this expedition, participating in at-sea training and hands-on research aboard OceanXplorer.

As part of its engagement in South Africa, OceanX partnered with the French Embassy to host a Blue Talks aboard OceanXplorer. This high-level discussion brought together policymakers, scientists and industry leaders to address ocean protection and sustainable blue economy initiatives ahead of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC III) in June. The event highlighted Africa’s role in global marine conservation efforts and aimed to secure commitments from regional stakeholders to be presented at the UNOC summit in Nice, France. Another critical component of the expedition is its focus on training and equipping the next generation of ocean leaders. In Cape Town, OceanX and OceanQuesthosted guided tours of the OceanXplorer for local students, educators and researchers, offering hands-on exposure to marine science and ocean storytelling.