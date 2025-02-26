Table Mountain fire: Firefighters battle fierce flames as trails and cableway close temporarily

Cape Town’s Table Mountain was again engulfed in flames on Wednesday as firefighters battled a relentless wildfire that broke out in the Newlands Ravine on Sunday morning.

The fire, initially under control, flared up due to strong winds, threatening areas around Devil’s Peak and Vredehoek.

Firefighting crews were back on the front lines at first light, replacing those who worked tirelessly overnight. Aerial support was deployed, with two helicopters and a spotter plane focusing on preventing the fire from spreading further toward Devil’s Peak.

"Of particular concern at this stage is the wind prediction for the afternoon, which could significantly impact the Devil’s Peak section of the fire," said Head of Communication and Spokesperson for SANParks JP Louw.

A total of 83 firefighters have been deployed to combat the flames, with an additional 20 firefighters responding to separate fires at Signal Hill and Ocean View on Tuesday night.

Authorities have issued strict warnings about the dangers of the fire-damaged trails, but some hikers continue to ignore safety measures.

SANParks said that a significant concern remains the continued presence of hikers in areas that have been closed off due to fire damage.

"Despite repeated warnings, individuals were encountered along the burnt trails this morning. We urge the public to strictly adhere to all trail closures for their safety and to allow firefighting teams to complete their operations unhindered," said SANParks.

Trails in the Newlands, Devil’s Peak, and Maclear’s Beacon areas remain closed indefinitely, as the fire has caused rock falls and burnt critical boardwalks, making hiking treacherous.

Thick smoke from the fire has also forced the closure of Tafelberg Road, causing the temporary shutdown of the Table Mountain Cableway.

"Due to smoke in and around the area, the fire department has closed Tafelberg Road," said Selma Hercules, executive director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

"As a result, the Table Mountain Cableway is not operational today until further notice. We’ll provide updates as soon as we have more information. Stay safe and thank you for your understanding."

Firefighters remain on high alert, closely monitoring flare-ups in inaccessible areas while authorities continue to assess the situation.

