Western Cape’s first wildlife rescue centre opens

The Western Cape has marked a milestone in conservation with the establishment of its first fully licensed wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The Kogelberg Biosphere Wildlife Rescue & Training Centre, officially inaugurated on February 18, 2025, is the only facility in the province permitted to rehabilitate and release indigenous birds, mammals and reptiles back into their natural habitat.

Located within the Kogelberg Biosphere, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve declared in 1998, the centre responds to the increasing threats faced by wildlife due to human activity, habitat destruction and climate-related disasters.

Corlie Hugo, coordinator of the Kogelberg Biosphere, highlighted the significance of the new centre said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first centre of its kind in the Western Cape, serving our natural world in this capacity.

“This initiative could not have come at a more crucial time, as biodiversity faces unprecedented threats on multiple fronts.”

The urgency of a dedicated rescue centre became apparent during the 2022 Kleinmond fires, which devastated local ecosystems and wildlife. Hugo recalled how volunteers scrambled to save tortoises, chameleons and other animals caught in the flames. This experience motivated her to pursue the establishment of a permanent rehabilitation facility.

To turn this vision into reality, Hugo partnered with Michelle Watson, a certified wildlife rehabilitator and one of the first South Africans accredited by the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council. Watson, who has trained wildlife first responders across the country, saw an urgent need for such a facility in the Western Cape.

Their breakthrough came when Liezl de Villiers, divisional manager of the Overstrand Municipality, facilitated the lease of a disused building, known as the Old Baboon House, just outside Betty’s Bay. Extensive renovations followed, with support from the Kogelberg community, are committed to making this centre a lasting success—for the animals and the environment.”

“We are incredibly thankful to the Overstrand Municipality for their assistance,” said Watson.

“The community stepped in to help renovate the space, and today we have a fully operational emergency clinic, a recovery room, and flight enclosures for rehabilitation.”

The centre has already cared for dassies (rock hyrax), goslings, various bird species, and even snakes. It has also become a key rehabilitation site for orphaned and injured blue cranes, South Africa’s national bird. Since its launch, three orphaned blue cranes have been successfully treated.

Hugo noted that “as the Kogelberg Biosphere, our work typically focuses on safeguarding entire ecosystems. With this centre, we now have the ability to provide care and protection on an individual level as well.”

Despite being fully operational, the centre is entirely dependent on donor funding and community support. Contributions from family trusts, private donors, and conservation groups have kept it running, but financial demands remain high.

“We depend on the generosity of those who bring in injured animals and the wider Kogelberg community to help fund our work, said Watson. “The costs are significant—from feeding the animals and covering veterinary expenses to transporting injured wildlife and maintaining proper housing during recovery.”

To prevent unnecessary human-animal interaction, the centre does not allow public visits, making fundraising a challenge. Nonetheless, Watson remains committed:

“Despite the difficulties, we can see how much our community values and cares for wildlife. We are committed to making this centre a lasting success—for the animals and the environment.

