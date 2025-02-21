Urgent call for Pangolin conservation as South Africa faces record poaching rates

Conservationists have raised alarms over the rapid decline of the world’s most trafficked mammal. Despite international trade bans, it is estimated that one pangolin is poached every three minutes, primarily to supply illegal markets in Asia and for bushmeat consumption in Africa.

At the 78th Meeting of the UN CITES Standing Committee earlier this month, China proposed reducing the use of pangolin scales in traditional medicine by 90% in pharmaceutical and hospital settings by 2026.

The plan also includes cutting overall medicinal use by at least 50% and setting a consumption quota of one metric ton per year — a drastic drop from the 25 metric tons permitted between 2008 and 2015.

While this represents progress, conservationists are skeptical. China claims that scales used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) come from a legally held “stockpile,” yet the size of this remains undisclosed.

The current situation

Critics argue that the secrecy could mask ongoing illegal trade.

“China’s move to limit pangolin scale use is welcome, but the lack of transparency around stockpiles remains a major concern,” said Peter Knights OBE, CEO of Wild Africa.

“We hope for a complete phase-out, as there are numerous alternatives in TCM.”

Africa is also grappling with escalating pangolin poaching, with South Africa serving as a key transit hub. Between January and August 2023, authorities seized approximately 30 pangolins, mostly in Limpopo province, a known hotspot.

Nicci Wright, co-chair of the African Pangolin Working Group, highlighted the challenge of monitoring pangolin populations.

“These animals are incredibly elusive, making it difficult to estimate numbers in the wild. What we do know is that trafficking is increasing, and seizures in Asia frequently contain scales from all four African pangolin species, including South Africa’s Temminck’s pangolin.”

Conservation

Nigeria has taken a more aggressive stance, introducing the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill in early 2024 to impose harsher penalties on wildlife traffickers. If passed, it could serve as a model for other African nations.

Pangolins play a crucial ecological role, consuming up to 70 million ants and termites annually.

Yet, their conservation remains critically underfunded, and public awareness remains low, especially in South Africa, where many people are unaware of their existence.

“World Pangolin Day is a reminder of the urgent need to protect these animals before they disappear entirely,” Wright added.

How to help

● Report pangolin-related wildlife crime in South Africa to the Environmental Incidents and

Crime Hotline at 0800 205 005.

● Support national parks that provide sanctuaries for rehabilitated pangolins.

● Educate yourself and spread awareness through documentaries like Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, premiering on Netflix on April 21, 2025.

