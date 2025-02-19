South African artists are upcycling padel balls into eco-friendly furniture

South Africa’s padel industry has over 773 courts at 256 venues, and the environmental footprint of discarded padel balls is rapidly increasing.

More than 350 million tennis and padel balls are produced annually worldwide, with over 95% of them ending up in landfills or being incinerated.

What many people don’t realise is that these balls take up to 400 years to decompose, creating a long-term environmental burden.

The production of new balls also relies on non-renewable resources, further exacerbating their impact.

Now, a new sustainability-focused non-profit initiative, Amazeballs, is tackling this challenge by upcycling used padel balls into innovative furniture and art pieces, proving that sustainability and design can work together to drive change.

Amazeballs aims to repurpose these materials into functional, aesthetically striking pieces, ensuring that the sport is not just trendy but also sustainable.

Amazeballs has partnered with innovative South African designers, including Vusi Ravele of Native Décor and Dean Dicks of Coney Collective.