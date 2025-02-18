uShaka Sea World celebrates release of thorntail stingray pups

On a sun-kissed day, jubilant uShaka Sea World aquarists gathered to celebrate a remarkable milestone: the release of six adorable thorntail stingray pups born in the Open Ocean Exhibit last month.

The release not only resonates with the organisation’s commitment to marine conservation but also highlights the meticulous care and dedication of the staff in nurturing these creatures from birth.

South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) spokesperson Ann Kunz said it is always a highlight for the aquarists when they release animals born in the exhibit.

“Today (Monday) was extra special as they released all six of the thorntail stingray pups born in the Open Ocean Exhibit on January 27, this year,” Kunz said.

Saambr veterinarian Dr Francois Lampen joined his colleagues Dr Justin Hart and Dr Ryan Daly in the Open Ocean Exhibit armed with an underwater ultrasound machine. | Saambr

She said while the pups were under observation in the clinic over the past three weeks, they showed they were strong and healthy with good appetites.

Kunz added that the pups were measured, weighed. and checked before they were released. They all received a clean bill of health from the veterinarian.

“We believe that the young rays will spend some time in the shelter of the Vetch’s until they are confident enough to venture further,” Kunz said.

She said thorntail stingrays are commonly found along the KwaZulu-Natal coast in the summer months.

“Go well, precious rays of hope,” Kunz said.

uShaka Sea World aquarist Kerry Lavender said: “Although these pups have only been in my care for the past three weeks, it has been an absolute honour to look after them and watch them grow. I know that they will thrive in the ocean.”

Thorntail stingray dad with a pup. | Saambr

Three males and three females make up the litter.

Last January, clinical veterinarian Dr Francois Lampen joined his colleagues, Dr Justin Hart and Dr Ryan Daly, in the Open Ocean Exhibit armed with an underwater ultrasound machine to perform underwater ultrasounds on some of the stingrays under Saambr’s care.

During the examination, one of the large females, Miss Cape Town, was carrying pups.

