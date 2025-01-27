South African conservationist Dr Aaniyah Martin joins global Antarctic expedition

South African conservationist Aaniyah Martin, part of the Homeward Bound 2024 cohort, prepares for an Antarctic expedition to drive sustainability and leadership.

South African conservationist Dr Aaniyah Martin is among 124 women leaders embarking on Homeward Bound’s final Antarctic expedition, departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, on January 28.

This voyage brings together women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) from 24 countries to address global sustainability challenges and elevate women in leadership.

For Martin, who describes herself as an “intersectional environmentalist”, this opportunity is deeply personal and transformative.

“I have always been motivated by the intersection of environmental conservation, science, and social justice,” she said.

“Growing up in South Africa, I was fortunate to be surrounded by some of the world’s most awe-inspiring land and seascapes,” she describes.

“Yet, I also witnessed and experienced the harsh realities of displacement, racism, and the lasting impacts of fortress conservation, rooted in the apartheid legacy that continues to shape our society today.”

As a programme facilitator, Martin’s role extends beyond participation.

“I’ll be supporting participants in developing their leadership and communication skills, helping them effectively translate their STEMM expertise into actionable strategies,” she explained.

This aligns with Homeward Bound’s mission of empowering women to become global changemakers. Antarctica’s fragile ecosystem is both the setting and the symbol of this mission.

“Antarctica’s pristine and fragile environment is a stark reminder of the planet’s vulnerability, particularly in the face of climate change.

“By learning from the world’s leading scientists in polar research, I hope to gain valuable insights that can strengthen conservation efforts back home,” she said.

Martin sees her participation as a bridge between global and local conservation efforts.

"Conservation is not just about protecting ecosystems but ensuring that local communities are part of the solution,” she said.

“The knowledge and collaborations from Homeward Bound will help me integrate global best practices into our local context, especially on issues like biodiversity loss and water scarcity.”

Martin also draws inspiration from initiatives like Women for the Environment in Africa (WEAfrica), co-founded by Homeward Bound alumna Colleen Begg.

“Colleen’s journey shows how this programme sparks region-specific initiatives,” Martin said.

“As a past WE Africa fellow, I’ve been privileged to support African women in environmental leadership, and I look forward to leveraging this network to expand our conservation efforts.”

Homeward Bound’s final Antarctic voyage marks a significant transition for the programme.

From 2026, the initiative will shift its experiential focus to Tanzania’s Serengeti. Martin believes this change will broaden its impact.

“The Serengeti is one of the world’s most iconic ecosystems, facing challenges like habitat fragmentation and human-wildlife conflict,” she noted.

“This shift provides an opportunity to explore how science, policy, and community engagement intersect in biodiversity conservation.”

Martin encourages more African women to join future cohorts of the programme.

“I would urge women from across the continent to apply for HB10 in 2026,” she said.

“Their perspectives are vital in shaping conservation strategies that are locally grounded yet globally relevant.”

This journey represents not just a professional milestone but a powerful statement about the role of women in leading solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

IOL