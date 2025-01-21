It is high time to take a look at country's mining practices and address issues. The country is seemingly prone to mining catastrophes that endanger and take lives indiscriminately.

As South Africa reflects on its mining practices through the lens of these tragedies, the need for urgent reform has never been more critical.

Addressing systemic flaws and ensuring rigorous safety protocols could alter the course for future generations of miners, potentially preventing any more lives from being lost in the shadowy depths of the earth.

The spectre of mining disasters continues to haunt South Africa, a nation starkly aware of the perilous conditions faced by workers in its mineral-rich depths.

From the harrowing Stilfontein tragedy, where 78 illegal miners perished, to the Lily Mine disaster that claimed three lives when a container fell into a gaping chasm, the challenges of ensuring worker safety in this sector remain glaring.

As memories of these catastrophes linger, it raises the critical question: Are the worst mining disasters behind us, or is the country still grappling with systemic issues?

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), there has been a notable decline in fatalities within the mining industry over the last few decades.

“Between 1984 and 2005, more than 11,000 mine workers died in South Africa. In 2003, the death toll from mining accidents was around 270 fatalities, prompting an agreement to reduce mining fatalities by 20% per annum,” the DMRE reported.

Despite these improvements, significant past tragedies continue to serve as a grim reminder of the industry's perilous nature.

The Coalbrook North Colliery disaster of January 21, 1960, remains one of the most catastrophic events in South African mining history, where 435 miners tragically lost their lives due to a tunnel collapse. The bodies of those who perished in this incident were never recovered.

Following closely is the Kinross Gold Mine accident on September 16, 1986, where 177 lives were lost as toxic vapours from burning plastic enveloped miners, suffocating them in a blaze sparked by an acetylene cylinder.

Other disasters, like the Vaal Reefs Number Two Shaft collapse in 1995, which resulted in 104 fatalities, and the methane gas explosion at Hlobane Colliery that killed 64 workers, point to a history woven with tragedy.

As the DMRE outlines, mining disasters can arise from multifaceted factors, not solely human error.

“Mining safety is a global concern and attracts significant international attention,” notes a research paper published in the Scientific Electronic Library Online (SciELO) SA, suggesting that while human mistakes may be blamed, they're not the only culprits.

The Mining Council of South Africa has also highlighted the Marikana tragedy of 2012 — a dark chapter caused by escalating labour unrest that resulted in 44 deaths — as a pivotal moment in South Africa’s mining history.

This incident underscores a complex interplay of safety, security, and worker rights that permeates mining operations above and below ground.

In a recent development, the United Association of South Africa (Uasa) sought intervention from the Labour Court in December 2023 to remedy health and safety concerns after 12 employees tragically died in a hoist accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg.

The union emphasised the imperative for safe working conditions, stressing that no worker should face insurmountable risks in their line of duty.

South Africa isn’t alone in facing these issues. Globally, mining safety remains a contentious and pressing matter, with the Benxihu Colliery tragedy in China, which led to the deaths of 1,549 people in 1942, illustrating the far-reaching peril associated with the industry.

IOL