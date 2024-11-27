Red tape and climate change stifle indigenous farming in South Africa

Traditional farming practices are under strain due to land shortages,climate change, and red tape. Picture: Marys_fotos/pixabay

The challenges of climate change, restricted land access, and funding hurdles continue to hamper the growth of traditional and smallholder farming in South Africa.

This was highlighted at an indigenous farming celebration held in Polokwane, Limpopo, where farmers gathered to share their experiences and expertise.

Speaking to SABC News, "One of the main challenges is land," said indigenous farmer, Edward Kgatose. "We are planting on very small areas, and acquiring larger plots comes with significant obstacles."

Many attendees pointed to funding limitations and bureaucratic red tape as persistent barriers, with some noting that a lack of financial records excludes them from institutional support.

Climate change exacerbates the struggles faced by indigenous farmers. Extreme weather conditions, including fluctuating heat and cold, have disrupted agricultural cycles, while reduced rainfall has led to diminished pasture growth and lower livestock productivity.

"Delayed rains mean low pasture growth, which negatively impacts animal health and productivity," said an animal health expert at the event.

These conditions particularly threaten indigenous livestock breeds, which, despite their adaptability, are still vulnerable to harsher climates and related diseases like tick infestations.

Event organisers encouraged farmers to embrace resilient indigenous farming methods and drought-resistant crops and livestock.

"People in rural areas are still planting using traditional methods, which remain necessary and provide opportunities for those without access to funding," one organiser remarked.

Farmers were urged to leverage existing resources and adapt to changing environmental conditions to sustain their livelihoods. Despite the challenges, participants expressed determination to preserve and promote indigenous farming practices as vital components of food security and economic stability.

IOL