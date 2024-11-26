Jindal’s R38 billion iron ore mine hits another setback in KwaZulu-Natal

Aerial view of the agriculturally-rich Nkwaleni Valley, under threat from Jindal’s proposed mining activities. Picture: Kaliope Geldenhuys/All Rise Attorneys

Jindal’s ambitious plans to establish a R38 billion iron ore mine across 26,000 hectares in KwaZulu-Natal remain stalled as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has rejected the company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the fourth time.

The project, which stretches from Melmoth to the agriculturally-rich Nkwaleni Valley near Eshowe, has faced fierce opposition from local communities and environmental organisations since its inception in 2011.

The DMRE cited “significant gaps” in Jindal’s EIA reports and non-compliance with public participation requirements as reasons for its decision. The Department has now mandated that the scoping process be redone, with a deadline set for March 3, 2025.

Notably, the revised process must engage all registered interested and affected parties (I&APs) and include translations in isiZulu to ensure accessibility.

Jindal initially withdrew its environmental authorisation application in 2016, citing low steel prices. Resubmitted in 2022 under a new consultancy firm, SLR, the application was again rejected in January 2024 due to insufficient data and flawed public consultations.

Following this setback, Jindal expanded its proposed mining area by 5,617 hectares to include land earmarked for a tailings dam, exacerbating tensions with local farmers who depend on the land for agricultural production.

Environmental law firm All Rise, representing groups such as the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and the Nkwaleni Water User Association, has accused Jindal’s consultants of rushing the scoping process and excluding critical voices.

According to attorney Janice Tooley, the company has “repeatedly wasted time and resources” with substandard assessments, while the project's licensing process has endangered lives and stoked community conflict.

Two activists have reportedly been killed since 2024, and several others have gone into hiding due to threats linked to their opposition to the project. Despite these incidents, the DMRE refused a community request for a hearing, stating it was premature to address issues of violence at this stage.

All Rise has demanded that the DMRE enforce stricter public participation standards under the National Environmental Management Act. Tooley said, “The law requires that high-conflict areas undergo additional consultations to reach consensus among I&APs. Addressing conflict is well within the Department’s mandate.”

Desmond D’Sa of the SDCEA has called for the project to be scrapped entirely.

“We urge Jindal to redirect their investment towards industries that support a just energy transition,” he stated.

Adding to the opposition, All Rise attorney Kirsten Youens highlighted the devastating environmental impact of the project.

“Preserving agricultural land is vital. This mine will sterilise productive land, reducing food supply and threatening water security during a global climate crisis,” she said.

Jindal’s project, if approved, could have severe ramifications for local farmers and food production, particularly in the Nkwaleni Valley, where the tailings dam is proposed. The DMRE’s latest directive may provide temporary relief to the affected communities, but the underlying tensions and procedural questions remain unresolved.

