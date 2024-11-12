WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s desert is turned into a winter wonderland as snow covers the sand

As climate discussions continue at the COP29 summit in Baku, this rare desert snowfall highlights the shifts in global weather patterns. Picture: YouTube

Saudi Arabia’s typically arid desert in Al-Jawf has turned into a winter wonderland as snow has blanketed its sand dunes, captivating both locals and the online community.

Photos and videos of snow-covered dunes have quickly spread across social media, showing camels and caravans moving through scenes of snow-covered sands.

Al-Jawf, known for its intense summer temperatures, experienced a drastic temperature drop, leading to the snow.

Temperatures in the Al-Nafūd desert can climb as high as 55 degrees Celsius during the summer months, making this drastic change in conditions a rare meteorological anomaly.

The area's typical temperatures in early November average 17 C with highs of 23 C and lows of 11 C.

For many residents, this marked their first time seeing snowfall in Saudi Arabia, creating an atmosphere of excitement and wonder.

Families and tourists gathered to witness the rare event, with children building snowmen and families snapping photos of the surreal landscape.

The snowfall has sparked global discussions on climate change and global weather patterns.

While snowfall in northern parts of Saudi Arabia occasionally occurs, the scale and timing of this event have prompted meteorologists and climate scientists to question shifting climate patterns.

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology attributes the event to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, bringing moisture into the region, combining with the desert’s hot air to produce rain, hail, and snow.

Although the sight has delighted many, it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing changes in Earth’s climate systems.

As climate discussions continue at the COP29 summit in Baku, this rare desert snowfall highlights the shifts in global weather patterns and the importance of understanding their long-term impacts.

