NSRI urges caution after shark and seal bite incidents at Cape Town beaches

A seal was involved in one of the incidents. File Picture

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed two incidents where two people were bitten by marine wildlife at the weekend.

This comes after a man was bitten by what was believed to be a baby shark in Blue Waters in False Bay, and another was bitten by a seal at Bloubergstrand Beach.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said its crew members, City of Cape Town authorities, lifeguards, and the emergency services are appealing to bathers to be cautious in and around coastal waters.

All those heading to beaches are urged to visit lifeguard-protected beaches.

“At 1pm, Saturday, October 26, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) water rescue network was activated by NSRI Emergency Operations Centre) (EOC), and by City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services - Fire Control, following an emergency call to the CoCT 107 emergency number, reporting a man bitten by a marine animal while wading in the surf in chest-deep water, at Blue Waters Beach in False Bay,” Lambinon said.

“CoCT Alpha Surf Lifesaving Club (ASLC) lifeguards medically attended to the local man who is believed to be 65 years old who had been bitten on a hand and a leg by an as yet undetermined small marine animal. The man who was bitten, and bystanders, suspected that the animal may have been a small shark. The bite wounds are being investigated by authorities to determine the species.”

Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) Metro Control dispatched Life Healthcare response paramedics, an EMS rescue paramedic and an EMS ambulance.

“Paramedics, Law Enforcement, and Fire and Rescue Services joined the CoCT Alpha Surf lifeguards on the scene while the South African Police Services (SAPS) and NSRI Strandfontein were placed on alert. CoCT Alpha Surf lifeguards quickly notified responding services that the man was out of the water and in good spirits, in their care, on the beach, and the lifeguards had bandaged his wounds. He was walking wounded. The man was transported to the hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition for further care. Alpha Surf lifeguards are commended for quickly attending to the matter,” Lambinon said.

Later during the day, the Western Province Lifesaving, Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club (BBLSC), and Big Bay events reported a local man who had sustained a small seal bite wound while swimming in open water.

The man was advised to clean his wound and to head to hospital for further care and evaluation of the bite.

City of Cape Town authorities were notified.

[email protected]

IOL