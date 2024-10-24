Firefighters tackle hazardous lithium fire at Table Mountain Cableway Station and Signal Hill blaze

Cape Town firefighters deploy specialized equipment to combat thick smoke billowing from the Table Mountain Cableway's lower station, where lithium batteries ignited. Picture: supplied

Firefighters successfully contained a dangerous lithium battery fire that threatened the lower station at at Cape Town's Table Mountain Cableway on Thursday, while simultaneously battling a vegetation blaze near Signal Hill.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse reported that the fire at the cableway station proved particularly challenging due to a “bank of lithium batteries” igniting, which resulted in the production of thick, acrid smoke.

This situation necessitated a rapid and robust response from emergency services.

“The fire has been extinguished, but staff remain on site to ensure that the batteries do not reignite, and that the area is safe,” Carelse said.

The initial alarm was raised earlier, prompting a rapid deployment of firefighting crews to the scene.

“The emergency call was received at approximately 12.15pm of vegetation alight. By 1pm, firefighters managed to contain the fire,” Carelse said.

According to reports, crews worked around the clock to control a separate vegetation fire located above the Quarry near Strand Street, which has become a hotspot for wildfires given the dry and windy conditions.

Crew members from Sea Point, Roeland Street, Salt River, and the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) were all mobilised to tackle the flames and prevent further spread.

Following the successful control of both fires, mop-up operations are actively under way, with firefighters continuing to monitor the sites for any potential flare-ups.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

IOL