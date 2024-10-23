Natural Justice to champion indigenous rights at COP16

As the Convention on Biological Diversity COP16 approaches, Natural Justice is set to push for stronger protections for Indigenous communities and environmental defenders. Picture: Safari Consoler/Pexels

Natural Justice, a non-profit environmental law organisation, will take part in the 16th Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16), held in Cali, Colombia, from October 21 to November 1.

This year’s summit, themed "Peace with Nature," marks the first since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) in 2022.

With a focus on peace, justice, and human rights, Natural Justice will advocate for Indigenous communities and land defenders across Africa who continue to face land dispossession, pollution, and environmental degradation.

COP16 is set to play a crucial role in advancing biodiversity protections and addressing global crises such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental injustice.

“Biodiversity is the backbone of all life and one of the strongest contributors to climate mitigation and adaptation,” Natural Justice noted. The organisation’s work will centre on ensuring that Indigenous peoples and local communities are recognised as key actors in safeguarding biodiversity.

Key to their advocacy is promoting equity, justice, and human rights in the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Katherine Robinson, Natural Justice's head of campaigns, emphasised that COP16 presents an opportunity to hold governments accountable for legally binding commitments: "The multiple planetary crises pose not only an existential threat to humanity but also to our fundamental human rights."

Particular attention will be given to Target 3 and Target 22 of the KMGBF, which focus on protecting the rights of communities, especially environmental defenders.

Jacqueline Rukanda, programme manager at Natural Justice, pointed out the importance of these targets: “Target 22 acknowledges the role of communities in climate change and biodiversity protection, giving them political agency in decision-making, which even the UNFCCC COP has not done so far.”

Natural Justice aims to ensure that by the end of COP16, clear indicators are established to monitor compliance with these targets.

Despite the urgency of the situation, only 20% of countries have revised their national biodiversity strategies ahead of COP16.

Jazzy Rasolojaona, another Programme Manager at Natural Justice, stressed the need for greater inclusion of Indigenous peoples and local communities in these processes: “It is crucial that countries actively promote the inclusive and gender-responsive participation of rights-holders, especially Indigenous people.”

Natural Justice will also advocate against the potential for human rights abuses linked to the militarisation of conservation areas, a concern stemming from the focus on "protected areas" under Target 3.

Tawonga Chihana, coordinator of the African Environmental Defenders Initiative, warned of this danger: "This could potentially translate into militarised forms of conservation and intensify human rights abuses globally."

IOL Environment