Play your part - Join the Penguin Palooza 2024!

On October 26, Penguin Palooza at Stony Point Nature Reserve will give attendees a unique opportunity to participate in penguin conservation and witness the release of these endangered birds back into their natural habitat. Picture: CapeNature

CapeNature and SANCCOB (Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) are hosting Penguin Palooza 2024 on October 26 at Stony Point Nature Reserve.

This free event, starting at 10am aims to raise awareness about the African penguin, a species currently facing a critical risk of extinction. Two lucky attendees will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to release a penguin into the wild, with competition entries open on the day of the event.

The African penguin, which is native to southern African waters, is facing an alarming population decline. With fewer than 8,750 breeding pairs left along South Africa’s coastline, the species is projected to go extinct by 2035 if current trends continue.

The population declines by an estimated 8% annually due to factors such as food shortages, pollution, climate change, and oil spills. Predation also contributes significantly to their dwindling numbers.

CapeNature, together with SANCCOB, has been actively working to rehabilitate ill and injured penguins and hand-rear abandoned chicks to release them back into the wild.

Stony Point Nature Reserve, one of the few remaining key breeding colonies, is central to these conservation efforts.

Dr. Ashley Naidoo, CEO of CapeNature, stressed the urgency of the situation: "If we do not collectively work together to ensure the survival of these seabirds, we may soon face a future where these penguins will no longer be found in their natural habitats."

He acknowledged the importance of partnerships, adding, "Our work would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of our partners like SANCCOB, and together, we are leading the efforts to conserve the African Penguin."

SANCCOB’s CEO, Natalie Maskell, highlighted the importance of their long-standing partnership with CapeNature, which has resulted in the rescue and rehabilitation of thousands of seabirds over the years.

"Through dedicated rangers stationed at critical breeding colonies, including Stony Point, SANCCOB continues to monitor, rescue, and rehabilitate seabirds, ensuring these vulnerable species receive the care they need to thrive."

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the day's activities and help spread awareness about the plight of this endangered species.

