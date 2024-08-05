KZN Midlands Trashion Show 2024 highlights plastic waste crisis, eco-innovation

The Midlands Trashion Show 2024, held during Plastic Free July, served as a reminder of the pervasive issue of single-use plastic pollution.

“With over 350 billion tons of plastic produced annually and 8 billion tons ending up in the ocean, the environmental impact of plastic waste is undeniable,” said Nikki Brighton, one of the organisers of the event.

This year, 130 students demonstrated their creativity and commitment to sustainability by re-purposing discarded plastic into remarkable fashion statements.

“The event highlighted the innovative use of waste materials, from bubble wrap to bottle tops and mealie meal bags, transformed into eye-catching outfits,” Brighton said. Charlene Chinembiri, inspired by videos posted online, created an ensemble from a feed bag and wool, assisted by her fashion-enthusiast sister.

Thandoluhle Khumalo, from Lions River, turned mealie meal bags from her school feeding programme into a dress with her mother's help, showcasing the potential of everyday waste.

Standout creations included Naledi Duma's party dress, Hannah Zunckel's intricate bodice made of metal ring pulls with a CD skirt, and Alwonde Mpangase's pleated frock.

Laila Gangerdine captured the title of Trashion Queen with a detailed dress and headdress made from card and plastic, while Emihle Sithole's layered newspaper skirt earned her the Pompom Princess title.

Dineo Hlatswayo's checkerboard dress, which required her to rise at 4am to travel from the Drakensberg, was awarded a prize for its elegance.

Boys also made a significant impact at the event, with Thokozani Makhaye in his pink rapper outfit and Zekhethelo Dlamini's astronaut costume drawing attention. The wire car category saw Kiara Hansraj win for her neatly finished, spray-painted vehicle, Zanokuhle Sithole for the best suspension, and Lukhona Sishi for the best overall design.

Prizes for winners in various categories were practical items promoting environmental care, such as bamboo toothbrushes, wooden combs, and washable menstrual products. These eco-friendly alternatives highlight the need for sustainable choices to reduce plastic waste.

The Midlands Trashion Show 2024 was supported by various sponsors, including E’yako Green, Dignity Dreams, Rondavel Soap, Natural Life, Kindbrush, Oryx Desert Salt, Blushproof, and Nude Soap. For more photos and details, follow One Planet SA on social media.

IOL