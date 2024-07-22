Two missing after being swept out by rip currents in Milnerton

The men were missing at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton. Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continues to search for two young men who went missing in the surf at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton, Cape Town on Sunday.

An extensive search was conducted for the missing 19-year-old and 20-year-old men.

The spokesperson for the NSRI, Craig Lambinon said NSRI Melkbosstrand, NSRI Table Bay, NSRI Bakoven Milnerton surf lifeguards, and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services launched five rescue crafts to assist in a search operation with the emergency services and police.

“It appears that they were part of a local soccer team playing soccer at the beach when they reportedly went into the surf before being swept out to sea in rip currents.

“NSRI rescue swimmers, lifeguards, and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services rescue divers conducted sweeping line search efforts,” Lambinon said.

He said despite the extensive search there still remains no sign of the missing men.

SAPS’ Water Policing and Diving Services will continue with the search.

How to spot a rip current?

Look out for water through a surf zone that is a different colour to the surrounding water.

A change in the incoming pattern of waves (often the waves are not breaking in a rip channel). Seaweed, sand ‘clouds’ or debris moving out to the backline where waves are forming through the surf zone. Turbulent or choppy water in the surf zone in a channel or river-like shape flowing away from the beach.

In case of emergencies contact the NSRI at: 087 094 9774.

[email protected]

IOL