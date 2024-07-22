The lifeless bodies of the two men, who went missing at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton, recovered

An extensive search for the men was conducted on Sunday. File Picture

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the two young men, who were swept out to sea by rip currents on Sunday at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton, were found dead.

The two young men, aged 19 and 20, who were part of a team playing soccer at the beach are believed to have run after a ball into the water.

On Sunday, NSRI Melkbosstrand, NSRI Table Bay, NSRI Bakoven Milnerton surf lifeguards, and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services launched five rescue crafts to assist in a search operation with the emergency services and police launched an extensive search.

The spokesperson for the NSRI, Craig Lambinon conveyed condolences to the families and friends of the two young men.

“Entering the water at Milnerton's Lagoon Beach, to retrieve the ball, it appears that they were both caught in strong rip currents. On Monday morning, July 22, the SA Police Services (SAPS), Tableview police, and the SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), responded to North of Milnerton Beach where members of the public reported the bodies of two men on the beach found during the Spring low tide,” Lambinon said.

He said Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and Community Medics responded to join police on the scene.

“On arrival on the scene the two bodies, which may be those of the two young men from yesterday's incident at Lagoon Beach, were recovered by police officers and police divers and taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services,” Lambinon said.

“It must be noted that formal identification by families is protocol that has not yet been observed, and we cannot emphasise enough the respect of all care being provided by police and Forensic Pathology to the families and friends in this sad tragedy that they are facing.”

All emergency services, NSRI, lifeguards, police and the community and neighbourhood watch groups conveyed their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Lambinon said they learn of a Good Samaritan surfer/s and a Good Samaritan using an NSRI pink rescue buoy who tried to save the two young men.

“We have not been able to identify them We commend them for their efforts despite the sad outcome,” he said.

