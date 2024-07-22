Diving into diversity with Discovery Shark Week's Black Mermaid

Out at sea, the group sighted various marine species, including whales,dolphins and sea turtles. Snorkelling for the first time, the group excitedly took turnsdiving into the ocean with instructions from Ndhlovu and an Aliwal Shoal diver. Picture: Burson

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week’s Zandile Ndhlovu, known as The Black Mermaid, stars in "Monster Hammerheads: Species X," an episode highlighting the importance of shark conservation and marine diversity.

To amplify her message, last week, Ndhlovu led an exclusive ocean excursion at Aliwal Shoal, a rocky reef about 5 kilometres off the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal. This initiative, in collaboration with the Durban-based Lilitha Environmental and Development Foundation, aimed to foster diversity and inclusion in marine conservation.

The Black Mermaid Foundation, led by Ndhlovu, South Africa’s first Black female freediving instructor, organised this charter with African Watersports. The excursion allowed five young females the opportunity to learn how to snorkel and explore an ocean which they have lived beside all their lives.

The excursion offered educational insights, thrilling shark encounters, and a focus on African marine life. The Aliwal Shoal is home to various shark species, including ragged-tooth, bull, seasonal tiger, and black tip sharks.

Located near communities that often lack access to these waters, this trip aimed to foster a connection and understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants. Ndhlovu's participation in Shark Week and her work with The Black Mermaid Foundation highlight her dedication to reshaping narratives around marine conservation.

"Discovery Shark Week is an incredible opportunity to explore, through science, while actively creating representation in ocean arenas for girls around the world who look like me. You can't protect something you've never seen nor understood; this is an incredible opportunity to build a connection to the ocean," Ndhlovu said.

Nothile Mkhize from the Lilitha Foundation added, "We’re excited to partner with Discovery Channel and The Black Mermaid Foundation to bridge the gap and expand narratives around the sea. This Shark Week excursion is intended to educate while creating a positive first-time encounter with marine wildlife."

The excursion included a snorkel briefing, a water comfort check in the pool, and a snorkel session in the sea. One participant, Siziwe Hlongwa, expressed her excitement, "I never thought I would get to see the ocean up close, let alone swim with sharks! This experience is like a dream come true and makes me want to learn more about how we can protect these amazing animals."

Making their way out to sea, the group sighted various marine species, including whales, dolphins and sea turtles. Snorkelling for the first time, the group excitedly took turns diving into the ocean with instructions from Ndhlovu and an African Watersports diver.

Participant Melisa Nonjiko commented, "Diving for the first time and being close to amazing marine species made us realise how precious they are and the need to conserve them. The whole excursion and Zandile’s passion for conservation ignited a passion in most of us to pursue marine conservation."

Discovery Shark Week, the longest-running and most anticipated TV event, airs from July 15 to July 21 on Discovery Channel Africa (DStv channel 121). Hosted by John Cena, this year promises groundbreaking discoveries and thrilling encounters, spotlighting South Africa's shark experts, including Zandile Ndhlovu.

