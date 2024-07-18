‘It makes economic sense’: LG to provide a nationwide, free e-waste recycling service

The rapid pace of technological advancements means our gadgets become obsolete faster than ever. But what happens to our old smartphones, laptops, and televisions when we upgrade?

The answer is alarming: They often end up in landfills, contributing to a growing environmental crisis known as e-waste.

According to the UN’s latest Global E-waste Monitor report, the world generated a staggering 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022 — enough to fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks. Even more concerning, the UN projects that this number will reach 82 million tonnes by 2030.

“These figures are staggering,” said Elena Yiallouris, corporate & PR Marketing Specialist at LG Electronics South Africa.

“Less than a quarter of this e-waste is properly recycled. We’re not just losing valuable resources; we’re risking our environment and health.”

E-waste is not just trash; it’s a trove of valuable materials. The same UN report reveals that the 2022 e-waste contained $19 billion worth of copper, $15 billion in gold, and $16 billion in iron.

“When we throw away our old devices, we’re also disposing of valuable materials,” Yiallouris explained. “Proper recycling is not just environmentally responsible; it’s economically sensible.”

Recycling prevents toxic materials from contaminating soil and water. Without proper disposal, hazardous substances can leach into the environment, posing serious risks to both ecological and human health.

By reducing the need for raw material extraction, recycling helps preserve our planet’s limited natural resources. Recycling materials requires less energy than mining and processing new materials, contributing to the fight against climate change.

The e-waste recycling industry creates new job opportunities, particularly in developing countries like South Africa. It stimulates economic activity through the recovery and reuse of materials. Proper recycling contributes to a system where resources are reused and recycled rather than wasted.

“Every device recycled is a step towards a more sustainable future,” Yiallouris emphasised. “It’s a small action that, when multiplied across millions of consumers, can have a tremendous positive impact.”

Recognising the urgent need for action, LG Electronics has partnered with Circular Energy NPC, a Producer Responsibility Organisation, to provide a nationwide, free e-waste recycling service in South Africa.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to recycle their old electronics.

“Through our partnership with Circular Energy, anyone can have their old LG products collected directly from their homes or businesses, free of charge,” Yiallouris said.

The process is simple:

● Fill out an online form on Circular Energy’s website.

● Schedule a collection request.

● Circular Energy’s accredited service partner collects the e-waste directly from you.

This initiative covers a wide range of products, from small appliances like microwave ovens to larger items such as air conditioners and washing machines.

“By providing this service, we’re not just helping our customers declutter responsibly, we’re contributing to a circular economy and investing in a sustainable future for our planet.”

While e-waste recycling remains voluntary in many areas, its importance cannot be overstated.

“Consumers must understand that improper e-waste disposal isn’t just harmful to the environment — it can also pose serious risks to individual health.

“By recycling responsibly, we’re safeguarding our communities and ecosystems.”

As we continue to embrace technological advancements, we must also embrace our responsibility to manage the waste it generates.

“The long-term benefits of responsible e-waste management are immense.

“That’s why our partnership with Circular Energy is so crucial. By making recycling accessible and convenient, we’re not just disposing of old electronics — we’re paving the way for a more sustainable future,” Yiallouris concluded.

IOL