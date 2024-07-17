Call for temporary ban on livestock movement in Western Cape to curb Foot and Mouth Disease spread

Cattle are at risk of contracting and speading the disease. File Picture: Independent Newspapers Archive

As Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) continues to spread, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, along with state veterinarians, conducted inspections at a local weighbridge in Beaufort West. They inspected vehicles transporting livestock passing through the town amid the outbreak.

Commenting on the operation, Meyer said that biosecurity presented a major risk to the agricultural sector and the Western Cape’s economy.

“The initiative is about showing my support for the steps taken by our state vets and the red meat industry to curb the spread of FMD to the Western Cape. Given the threat that FMD poses to the cattle industry, livestock owners must remain vigilant, step up their biosecurity measures and take all possible precautions to avoid introducing the disease to our province,” Meyer said.

This issue was brought up in a discussion during the Western Cape Cabinet meeting.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has requested Meyer to urgently write to National Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, requesting him to implement a temporary ban on the movement of livestock into the Western Cape.

“I have also asked Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku to please provide additional support to our colleagues in Agriculture in these critical operations,” Winde said.

The spread of FMD poses a danger to the cattle industry, the agricultural economy, and jobs in the sector, Meyer said.

“The red meat industry is one of the most important growing industries in the South African agricultural sector. The red meat industry contributes more than R70 billion to the country’s economy each year and employs over 600,000 people. In 2023, South Africa exported R4.7 billion in red meat globally, whereby the Western Cape contributed 14% (R6 million) to the total,” he said.

Meyer said in light of the seriousness of the threat, he will be writing to the Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe to urge her to continue to enforce measures outline in the Government Gazette notice 47263, issued in October 2022.

“We must work together to enforce biosecurity preventative measures regarding the movement of cattle, sheep, and goats within areas outside FMD disease management areas including the Western Cape so that our farmers’ and workers’ livelihoods are not endangered.

“I have also requested our state veterinarians to strictly enforce the current biosecurity measure and where possible explore further interventions that could strengthen our current operations. Supported by the Western Cape Traffic Services officials our State Veterinarians can check livestock consignments for the correct documents, which include information regarding the origin, health status, and destination of animals,” Meyer said.

