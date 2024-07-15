KwaZulu-Natal Museum hosts 5th Annual Storytelling Festival

Seen left to right are Micaela John, Isabelle Fouqereaux, and Keli Hariparsad from Krest Publishers, along with Siboniso Gcumisa, KZN Museum’s Heritage Symbols and Cultural History Intern. Picture: Supplied / KZN Museum

This year, the KwaZulu Natal Museum in Pietermarizburg will celebrate its 5th Annual Storytelling Festival, with a week of captivating storytelling and poetry sessions planned for the end of August.

Siboniso Gcumisa, the Museum’s “Heritage Symbols and Cultural History” intern is spearheading the event, which aims to promote reading, writing, and the rich tradition of storytelling, showcasing the “diverse heritage and cultural history shared by all”.

In a bid to support literacy and education, the museum is calling for donations of books, both used and new. Over the past five years, many reading clubs established in schools have struggled with a lack of resources to foster a love for reading among learners.

“Your generous book donations can make a significant difference. If you have books that you no longer need, please consider dropping them off at the museum,” implored Viranna Frank, the museum's head of public relations and marketing.

Keli Hariparsad from Krest Publishers in Durban has already contributed generously, delivering piles of books in support of this worthy cause.

“Join us in celebrating the power of stories and help equip young minds with the resources they need to develop a lifelong passion for reading,” Frank said.

A 2021 report by the Department of Higher Education found that KwaZulu-Natal is home to the largest number of illiterate adults, with approximately 918,935 individuals who lack basic literacy skills.

Although KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t have the highest illiteracy rate, it does have the highest number of illiterate people in the country. Other provinces with significant illiteracy numbers include the Eastern Cape (567,624) and Limpopo (508,239). The illiteracy levels in Gauteng (4.6%) and the Western Cape (6.7%) are below the national average.

IOL