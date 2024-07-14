The dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning

As inclement weather hits most part of South Africa, most people are struggling to keep warm amid freezing temperatures and their efforts to get warm at times, result in death.

With an unsteady economy most people cannot afford electric blankets and heaters, or even the installation of a fireplace. In some parts of the country, many cannot afford to have that much needed extra set of blankets during these times.

As a result, most people opt for a coal-fuelled brazier or imbawula (Zulu word meaning: a makeshift coal stove that is designed to burn for a long time) which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and result in death.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless toxic flammable gas formed by incomplete combustion of carbon. Without proper ventilation, carbon monoxide can quickly build up to dangerous levels

One person, who managed to live and tell the tale is Terry Van Der Walt, 65, from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to IOL, he said in the late 90s he did what he had to, to stay warm when money was tight.

“In 1998 I was living in Joburg, and my house had pressed metal ceilings with no insulation. It was freezing, especially for someone who had always lived in KZN,” he said.

“At the time, I was struggling financially and had no money to buy a gas or electric heater, and had sleepless nights, it was so cold. I knew bringing the braai stand inside would be dangerous, I'd learned about carbon monoxide poisoning in survival classes at school.”

However, like many, desperate times called for desperate measures.

“So, what I often did was place a huge rock in the middle of my braai fire in the evening in my backyard where I would cook food to save on electricity. Before going to bed, I would use oven gloves and lift the rock onto a baking tray, carry it inside and slide it under my bed where it would give off heat for hours. It worked for me,” Van Der Walt said.

“It breaks my heart that our education system has failed to inform young people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. More needs to be done to help poor people ward off the cold, and warn them of the dangers of braziers brought inside.”

Last week, seven people died in separate incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning across the country in an attempt to keep warm in sub-zero temperatures.

On Friday, July 5, three boys who shared a bedroom were found dead on Friday in Morongoa Park in Ga-Mothiba, Limpopo.

The deceased are between the ages of 14 and 22.

At the time, police said the boys were sharing a bedroom and took a braai stand with fire coals into their room the Thursday evening. Their lifeless bodies were found the following morning by relatives who alerted police.

On Saturday, July 6, four soldiers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were found dead inside a container structure which was used as a guard house for those on 24-hour duty in Orkney in the North West.

The soldiers were deployed to a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft in Orkney near the disused Harry Oppenheimer stadium which has been a hotspot for illegal mining.

A team from the Pretoria FSL Chemistry Unit also attended the scene, and preliminary findings are that the death of the members could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from a possible fire made by the members during the cold night inside the container structure.

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning

– Headache.

– Dizziness.

– Weakness.

– Nausea and vomiting.

– Rapid heartbeat.

– Shortness of breath.

– Seizures.

– Chest pains.

– Disorientation.

– Loss of consciousness.

To treat carbon monoxide poisoning you need to get outside and breathe in fresh air.

Fire Hazard

The national spokesperson for SA Police Service (SAPS), Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said coal-fuelled braziers are also a significant fire hazard.

The high temperatures generated by burning coal can easily ignite nearby flammable materials, leading to uncontrollable fires. This is particularly dangerous in enclosed spaces where the fire can spread rapidly, endangering lives and property.

Respiratory Problems

Burning coal produces smoke and particulate matter that can irritate the respiratory system. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis, and can also lead to new health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

Safety Precautions

The SAPS strongly advises not to use coal-fuelled braziers indoors. Instead, consider safer alternatives such as electric heaters or gas stoves that are designed for indoor use and come with built-in safety features.

“If you must use a brazier, ensure it is in a well-ventilated outdoor area, far from any flammable materials. The convenience of using a coal-fuelled brazier indoors is far outweighed by the potential dangers it presents,” Mathe said.

“Protect your health and safety by opting for safer heating and cooking methods, and always prioritise proper ventilation to prevent the build-up of harmful gases. Your life and the lives of your family depend on it.”

[email protected]

IOL