Adaptation Network gathers in Cape Town for key climate Adaptation Colloquium

The Adaptation Network will host its annual Colloquium at the Protea Fire & Ice Hotel in Cape Town from July 14-16, 2024, amidst recent extreme weather conditions, a symptom of a changing climate.

The event, which includes a Mobile Journalism Masterclass and various sessions on climate adaptation, remains on schedule despite heavy rainfall and wind disruptions.

With a focus on building resilience, the Colloquium begins on July 14 for those attending the Mobile Journalism Masterclass. The main programme starts on July 15.

Recent inclement weather in Cape Town has posed challenges, yet the forecast for the event days appears favourable.

"The rain is easing, and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday look relatively rain-free," stated Penelope Price, Adaptation Network coordinator.

“The Colloquium offers those working on climate adaptation in South Africa an opportunity to showcase their work, take part in learning activities, exchange ideas and interact with people from policy, practice, business and research,” Price said.

The Adaptation Network, established in 2009, aims to enhance adaptive capacity and reduce vulnerability to climate change, particularly among marginalised communities. Its Colloquium, featuring over 400 members from civil society, academia, and the public and private sectors, serves as a crucial platform for knowledge sharing and policy engagement.

Day 1 will include the arrival and check-in of attendees staying over, followed by a masterclass on creating video content using mobile phones, aimed at equipping participants with essential skills for effective climate storytelling.

Day 2 starts with registration and networking, followed by welcome and opening remarks by the AN Chair and an anticipated opening address by a representative from the Government of Flanders.

Vanessa Farr will present "Setting the Scene: Intersectionality & Storywork," highlighting the intersectional approaches to climate storytelling. Gina Ziervogel and Lavinia Perumal will discuss innovative solutions to climate challenges in their presentation on "Design Thinking Climate Solutions."

The day will continue with sessions on community-based adaptation approaches, creative communications for change, and snap presentations. Attendees can look forward to masterclasses on using visual art in climate communication and exploring poetry and climate adaptation.

The day will conclude with a mini film festival showcasing locally produced climate content, followed by a cocktail dinner.

Day 3 will begin with a welcome session, followed by a session on Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) for adaptation and just transition. The programme will include a panel discussion on the Biodiversity Bill, examining its implications for conservation and climate resilience.

The afternoon will feature masterclasses on climate communication through performance and creative digital presentation skills. The colloquium will conclude with an exhibition and cocktail dinner, showcasing visual content developed during the event and facilitating ongoing discussions in an informal setting.

The Adaptation Network's Colloquium underscores the urgency of climate adaptation and resilience in South Africa, offering critical insights and collaborative opportunities to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

For more information, visit www.adaptationnetwork.org.za or contact [email protected].